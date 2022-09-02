Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $145,746.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

