Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $145,746.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
