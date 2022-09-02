Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,048 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

