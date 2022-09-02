Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5,615.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.10. 3,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day moving average is $430.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

