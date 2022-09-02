Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8,078.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.16. 33,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

