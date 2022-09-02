Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,617,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RYT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $227.97 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

