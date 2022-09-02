Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,876. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

