Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,042. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

