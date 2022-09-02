Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,046 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.