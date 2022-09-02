Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,046 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYLS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $48.55.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
