Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5,455.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

