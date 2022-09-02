Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4,868.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. 2,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,209. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.