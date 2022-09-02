Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.