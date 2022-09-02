Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,496 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 590,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

