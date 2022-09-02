Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $14.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

