Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Lessened by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,370,534 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 7.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.93% of Range Resources worth $75,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

