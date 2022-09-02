Raymond James Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Ciena Stock Down 10.4 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $29,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

