Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

RTX opened at $88.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

