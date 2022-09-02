Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,118,000 after buying an additional 2,050,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

