Rebecca Byam Buys 10,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,610.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 29th, Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam purchased 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $15,799.68.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

