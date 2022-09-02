Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/24/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00.

8/16/2022 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/20/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $105.00.

7/15/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

