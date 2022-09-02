Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

