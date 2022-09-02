Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 4,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,069,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.48.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,251 over the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

