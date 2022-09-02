ReFork Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReFork has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. ReFork has a market cap of $8.77 million and $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork (EFK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

