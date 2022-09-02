Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.72

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.72 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 68.90 ($0.83). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 2,964,659 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £353.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,140.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis purchased 41,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39). In related news, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,470.76).

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

