Release Project Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001878 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

