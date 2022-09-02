Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Director Acquires $15,800.00 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) Director Scott Korman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 18th, Scott Korman purchased 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

