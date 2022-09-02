Renasant Bank Buys 5,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,662,000 after buying an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. 308,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

