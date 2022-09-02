Renasant Bank Buys 721 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 17,167,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

