Renasant Bank Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,933. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

