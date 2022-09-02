Renasant Bank Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Renasant Bank lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

