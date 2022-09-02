Renasant Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.09. 30,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.