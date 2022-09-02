Renasant Bank Has $785,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.66. 45,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

