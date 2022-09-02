Renasant Bank Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.58. The company had a trading volume of 428,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

