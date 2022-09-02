Renasant Bank Purchases 3,155 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

