Renasant Bank Sells 307 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. 50,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

