Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,197 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.43% of Rent-A-Center worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $50,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

