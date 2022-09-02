Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

RENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent the Runway Stock Down 5.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

