Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Reply S.p.A. (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.54 and last traded at $118.54. 49 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Reply from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Reply from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14.

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services in Italy and internationally. The company concepts, designs, develops, and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus, an accelerator for the Industrial Internet of Thing; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Logistics Execution Architecture Reply, a digital platform for agile and connected supply chains; and Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard.

