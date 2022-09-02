Reviewing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.52 -$381.77 million $1.31 3.53 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 9.17 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Idaho Strategic Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 41.65% 4.52% 3.52% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 3 3 0 2.50 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 103.31%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

