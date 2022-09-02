Reviewing Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vitru and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitru and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.55 $13.09 million $0.59 30.17 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.70 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Vitru beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

