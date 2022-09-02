Reviewing VMware (NYSE:VMW) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 11.97% 61.58% 5.99% monday.com -42.31% -25.09% -18.55%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $12.85 billion 3.77 $1.82 billion $3.72 30.87 monday.com $308.15 million 15.79 -$129.29 million ($3.87) -28.48

This table compares VMware and monday.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VMware and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 12 9 0 2.43 monday.com 0 1 9 0 2.90

VMware presently has a consensus price target of $139.91, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. monday.com has a consensus price target of $205.09, indicating a potential upside of 86.09%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than VMware.

Risk & Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats monday.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

