Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of CME Group worth $153,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.