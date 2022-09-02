Rhumbline Advisers Buys 31,484 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $131,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.