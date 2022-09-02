Rhumbline Advisers Has $87.56 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,177 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $87,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $247.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

