Rhumbline Advisers Has $90.28 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $90,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $87.58 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

