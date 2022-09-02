Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $120,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $241.13 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.