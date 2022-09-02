Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,040 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $97,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Shares of COF opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

