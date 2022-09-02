Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $159,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

