Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $102,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $232.33 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

