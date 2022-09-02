Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,414 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 46,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $126,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 85.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 435,743 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.