RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 356.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

